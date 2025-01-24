Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballsportsartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssoftballMasher (c. 1941) by Simon CleverOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 662 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2258 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePotato Masher (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086496/potato-masher-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087783/gate-post-c-1941-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612951/png-art-baby-ballView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlinFree Image from public domain licenseGame time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574678/game-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bear baseball player watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612467/png-athlete-baseball-ballView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball classes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600319/baseball-classes-instagram-post-templateView licenseBishop Hill: Mangler (c. 1939) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082697/bishop-hill-mangler-c-1939-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseCool wavy sneaker shoe mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670411/cool-wavy-sneaker-shoe-mockup-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496960/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086806/spur-c-1940-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552392/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064072/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600488/sport-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075377/iron-toast-rack-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10777819/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseTeam sports aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513000/team-sports-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085151/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license