Masonic Sign (c. 1941) by Edward F Engel
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
Peace & love Instagram post template
Embroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Stroh
Peace of mind Instagram post template
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Astrology poster template
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Sign mockup, wooden stand, editable design
Hooked Rug (Detail) (c. 1939) by Georgine E Mason
White canvas sign mockup, editable design
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Astrology Facebook story template
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Shop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Astrology blog banner template
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Oh Baby
Painted Guilford Chest (1935/1942) by Edward F Engel
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Zodiac element Facebook post template
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
Oh Baby
Circus Pony Robe (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Art & flower Instagram post template
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
