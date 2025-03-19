Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageantiqueartknifepaintingsphotopowderpublic domainwatercolorPowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph OpstadOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 934 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3187 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087585/cookie-cutter-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licensePowder Flask (c. 1940) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086521/powder-flask-c-1940-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1940) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086515/powder-flask-c-1940-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePatch Boxes of Kentucky Rifles (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076248/patch-boxes-kentucky-rifles-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseBarbershop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseRug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseRuby Vase (c. 1936) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070610/ruby-vase-c-1936-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licensePennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088300/trivet-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license