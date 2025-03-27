rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Save
Edit Image
patternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentcotton
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15859023/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847446/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Bed Hanging (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064249/bed-hanging-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15858620/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087961/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715504/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Afghan (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
Afghan (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087282/afghan-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847448/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
Embroidery (c. 1937) by Eleanor Cunningham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074693/embroidery-c-1937-eleanor-cunninghamFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
Editable cozy winter botanical design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15858990/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView license
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template
Cinco de mayo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571004/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715483/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Embroidered Petticoat Border (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Embroidered Petticoat Border (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065881/embroidered-petticoat-border-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715456/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Walter Pyle
Purse (c. 1936) by Walter Pyle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068116/purse-c-1936-walter-pyleFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847426/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView license
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
Cotton Prints (c. 1940) by Erskine Carter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089215/cotton-prints-c-1940-erskine-carterFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license