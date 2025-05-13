rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Save
Edit Image
public domain textilebotanical pattern vintage public domainfloral patternfabric prints botanicalplantfabricpatternart
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Home poster template, editable text and design
Home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086539/printed-cotton-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087606/cotton-antique-prints-c-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
Resist Printed Linen (c. 1936) by Michael Trekur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068232/resist-printed-linen-c-1936-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086054/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087968/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
Cotton Kerchief (c. 1937) by Percival Jenner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074026/cotton-kerchief-c-1937-percival-jennerFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
Block Printed Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073031/block-printed-handkerchief-c-1937-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
Calico (c. 1936) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064498/calico-c-1936-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Printed Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Printed Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Florence Milto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089269/coverlet-c-1940-florence-miltoFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086544/printed-cotton-c-1940-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084873/tapestry-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license