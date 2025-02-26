Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetapestry paisleyvintage texturespaisley pattern public domaintexturepatterncatcat illustrationpublic domain quiltPrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine FowlerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3217 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licenseTurkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088343/turkey-track-quilt-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632753/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseDiwali set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15090820/diwali-set-editable-design-elementView licenseQuilt, 'Double Irish Chain'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037964/quilt-double-irish-chainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Gustav Klimpt postage stamp remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728431/editable-gustav-klimpt-postage-stamp-remix-setView licenseCotton Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087615/cotton-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain licenseSiamese cat floral aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14995127/siamese-cat-floral-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseQuilt, 'Blazing Star with Peacocks'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931490/quilt-blazing-star-with-peacocksFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (1935/1942) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058827/applique-quilt-19351942-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseQuilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licenseVintage nautical quilt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038112/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238031/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView licensewhite backing and white ground with red trim; red and green solid and yellow print appliquéd floral medallions and blooming…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656509/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Square within a Square'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037677/childs-quilt-square-within-squareFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensecotton patchwork, quilted. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656389/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, little Victorian girls transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237539/png-child-customizable-cut-outView licenseIntricate vintage quilt designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037713/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseMemorial Quilt by Mary P Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038126/memorial-quilt-mary-allenFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459874/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSampler Friendship Quilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931480/sampler-friendship-quiltFree Image from public domain licenseHug your cat Instagram post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23270410/image-cat-borders-cartoonView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Mariners's Compass'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018268/childs-quilt-marinerss-compassFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseQuilt by Amanda Rand Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038403/quilt-amanda-rand-kingFree Image from public domain licenseEclectic collage with vintage photos, animals, and abstract elements on gray social media post editable template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318554/image-background-transparent-png-catView licenseQuilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseJourney Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823662/journey-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt Top, 'Spiritualists' by Nannie S Sterretthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306765/quilt-top-spiritualists-nannie-sterrettFree Image from public domain license