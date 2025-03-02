rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Save
Edit Image
vintage floral patternbird illustration vintagepatternantique textileanimalbirdsartvintage
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517081/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087968/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
Editable beige aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517082/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087966/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086551/printed-cotton-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton Chintz (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086540/printed-cotton-chintz-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
Glazed Chintz (c. 1936) by Edmond W Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066151/glazed-chintz-c-1936-edmond-brownFree Image from public domain license
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Bloom Facebook post template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23119308/image-texture-pencil-drawing-flowerView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ephemera pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage design
Aesthetic ephemera pattern mobile wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517079/aesthetic-ephemera-pattern-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
Historical Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano and A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086044/historical-printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubrano-and-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Tropical plants and animals desktop wallpaper, editable design
Tropical plants and animals desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713837/tropical-plants-and-animals-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic birds background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703145/exotic-birds-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068218/quilted-chintz-coverlet-c-1936-eugene-foretFree Image from public domain license
Black background, editable floral frame, remixed by rawpixel
Black background, editable floral frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631956/black-background-editable-floral-frame-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
Happiness & decision mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087861/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517105/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
Editable blue aesthetic vintage collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517107/editable-blue-aesthetic-vintage-collageView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Tropical pattern desktop wallpaper, editable design
Tropical pattern desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713065/tropical-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Purple background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixel
Purple background, editable rose border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631953/purple-background-editable-rose-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088670/printed-cotton-c-1942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
Monochrome collage of a heart with flowers and butterflies, in a retro style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769251/image-background-heart-pngView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087957/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087973/printed-textile-c-1941-arlene-perkinsFree Image from public domain license
Ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
Ephemera pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517104/ephemera-pattern-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license