Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecloth printtextile printpatternpublic domain vintagefabricartwatercolorvintagePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph LubranoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1084 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3446 x 3814 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086541/printed-textile-c-1940-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseClothing label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709061/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087968/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseTribal patterned towel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8643318/tribal-patterned-towel-mockup-editable-designView licenseEmbroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseChoosing fabrics Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126371/choosing-fabrics-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068082/printed-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseCalico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064479/calico-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseBed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain licenseChoosing fabrics Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639222/choosing-fabrics-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068217/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085292/yellow-glazed-chintz-c-1939-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087957/printed-cotton-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067092/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jeans mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20086285/denim-jeans-mockup-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068148/quilt-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license