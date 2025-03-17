rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Vintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Printed Textile (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Tribal patterned towel mockup, editable design
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Choosing fabrics Instagram post template
Printed Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Calico (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Choosing fabrics Instagram post template
Quilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Black botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Applique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Yellow Glazed Chintz (c. 1939) by Joseph Lubrano
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Denim jeans mockup, editable design
Quilt (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Home poster template, editable text and design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
