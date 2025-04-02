rawpixel
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Printed Textile (Historical) (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Arlene Perkins
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Tapestry (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Crewel Embroidered Panel (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorr
Editable vintage watercolor flower pattern illustration
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Alois E Ulrich
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Afghan (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Textile Drapery (c. 1937) by James H C Vail
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Arlene Perkins
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Quilted Chintz Coverlet (c. 1936) by Eugene La Foret
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Watercolor flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Aesthetic watercolor flower pattern background, vintage illustration
Applique Bedspread (c. 1941) by Charlotte Winter and Arlene Perkins
Vintage watercolor flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Sidney Liswood
Pink chrysanthemum flower background, Spring collage
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Joseph Lubrano
Vintage flower pattern desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor botanical illustration
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
