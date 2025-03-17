Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstulipphotoembroideryQuilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1941) by Alice CosgroveOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1167 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3189 x 3101 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpring flowers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693914/spring-flowers-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseSocial anxiety Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064581/social-anxiety-facebook-post-templateView licenseToleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088268/toleware-tray-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600093/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseCraft corner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585800/craft-corner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt - Tulip Design (c. 1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076707/quilt-tulip-design-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600144/hello-spring-instagram-post-templateView licensePrinted Cotton (1935/1942) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061985/printed-cotton-19351942-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseCraft corner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11006001/craft-corner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693926/flower-market-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseCraft corner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586328/craft-corner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1936) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064113/applique-quilt-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseCraft corner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586198/craft-corner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068144/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseDIY Gift Ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11588504/diy-gift-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088114/ships-figurehead-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseHooked Rug (1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087849/hooked-rug-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseQuilted Applique Coverlet (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068194/quilted-applique-coverlet-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseApplique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Osterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain licenseDIY Gift Ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11007726/diy-gift-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseCoverlet (Detail of Bluebird) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087611/coverlet-detail-bluebird-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068155/quilt-c-1936-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseMannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mental health Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064532/mens-mental-health-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084360/quilt-c-1939-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license