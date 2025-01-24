Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chairRocking Chair (1941) by John LangOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3179 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070597/rocking-chair-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087490/chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseArmchair (1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087318/armchair-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087481/chair-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living room interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView licenseWing Chair (c. 1941) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088398/wing-chair-c-1941-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseArm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseWashstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088382/washstand-c-1941-anne-trepagnierFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1942) by John Price and Marin J Brighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088667/rocking-chair-c-1942-john-price-and-marin-brightFree Image from public domain licenseVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087467/chair-c-1941-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLadder Rock Chair (1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075634/ladder-rock-chair-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseSanctuary Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088033/sanctuary-chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1941) by Herbert S Frerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088127/side-chair-c-1941-herbert-frereFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseBed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseArmchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorner Chair (1941) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087599/corner-chair-1941-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseWinter getaway Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView licenseHickory Chair (1941) by E J Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087817/hickory-chair-1941-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseTravel package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseRocking Armchair (c. 1940) by Georgine E Masonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086617/rocking-armchair-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license