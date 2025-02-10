rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeelectronicsphoto
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
Male grooming poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
Forest paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
Bucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
Wooden crafts Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
Latch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Cecily Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064586/candlestick-c-1936-cecily-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Woodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes poster template, editable text and design
Forest vibes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474772/forest-vibes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spur (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084729/spur-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
Bishop Hill: Mangle (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064336/bishop-hill-mangle-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes blog banner template, editable text
Forest vibes blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474919/forest-vibes-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Spur (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086819/spur-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Forest vibes Instagram story template, editable text
Forest vibes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474832/forest-vibes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Spur (c. 1936) by William Hoffman
Spur (c. 1936) by William Hoffman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071793/spur-c-1936-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain license
Interior design poster template, editable text
Interior design poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Crescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
Crescent - Butted Strap Hinge (c. 1936) by Donald Streeter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070194/crescent-butted-strap-hinge-c-1936-donald-streeterFree Image from public domain license