Salt Dip (c. 1941) by Henry Moran
artwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsglasssaltphoto
Salt scrub massage Instagram post template, editable text
Salt Cellar (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
Water glass on table, corner graphic, editable design
Tumbler (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Salt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
DIY projects poster template
Vase (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Body wash label template, editable design
Cobalt Vase (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Sand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
Onion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable design
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Dark Gothic spiritual illustrations, editable element set
Salt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvay
Easy DIY poster template
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Dana
Home candles Instagram post template, editable text
Vase (c. 1940) by John Dana
Organic superfoods poster template
Vase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Perfume bottle editable mockup, beauty product packaging
Vase (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
World milk day poster template
Cracker Jar (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by George Yanosko
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Retreat and spa element, editable design set
Salt Cellar (1935/1942) by John Tarantino
World milk day Instagram story template
Vase (c. 1936) by John Dana
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Vase (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Salt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Salt Dip (c. 1936) by John Dana
