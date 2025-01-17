rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Round Top Table (c. 1941) by Josephine Prado
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstablecoffee tablephoto
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
China Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine Prado
China Closet (c. 1940) by Josephine Prado
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089093/china-closet-c-1940-josephine-pradoFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
Round Top Table (c. 1940) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086650/round-top-table-c-1940-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ebony, Marble-top Table (c. 1938) by Edward A Darby
Ebony, Marble-top Table (c. 1938) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079795/ebony-marble-top-table-c-1938-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087518/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
Gateleg Table (c. 1942) by Peter C Ustinoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088604/gateleg-table-c-1942-peter-ustinoffFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087655/cricket-foot-stool-c-1941-dan-zigerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
Retro living room with armchair editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679662/retro-living-room-with-armchair-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072118/tilt-top-table-c-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
Luana aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510082/luana-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
Half-round Table (c. 1940) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085992/half-round-table-c-1940-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
Butterfly Table (c. 1936) by Lawrence Foster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064445/butterfly-table-c-1936-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (c. 1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064626/card-table-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470560/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView license
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
Tea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
Table Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
Card Table (c. 1936) by Louis Annino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
Tilt Table (c. 1937) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077634/tilt-table-c-1937-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Furniture shop Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581334/furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license