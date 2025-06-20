rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saddle (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Flask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
Flask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Doll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
Doll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Arm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeley
Arm Chair (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087314/arm-chair-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Candleholder (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089388/cut-tin-candleholder-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeley
Wooden Table (c. 1953) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088935/wooden-table-c-1953-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Cut Tin Picture Frame (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089387/cut-tin-picture-frame-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Burse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089053/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Embroidered Bolero Jacket (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085788/embroidered-bolero-jacket-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Baby's Shoe (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085361/babys-shoe-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086814/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Bench (1937) by Hal Blakeley
Bench (1937) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073013/bench-1937-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
Spur (c. 1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086803/spur-c-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
Pulpit (1940) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086553/pulpit-1940-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Baptismal Font and Stand (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082612/baptismal-font-and-stand-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
Vestment Chest (1940) by Hal Blakeley and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087077/vestment-chest-1940-hal-blakeley-and-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060156/doll-lilla-rosella-hatch-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
Bracket, for Wall (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082792/bracket-for-wall-ecclesiastical-1939-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeley
Jacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license