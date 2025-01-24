Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoSanctuary Chair (1941) by William KieckhofelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3052 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087490/chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088242/table-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseConfessional (1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIron Grille at Window (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087867/iron-grille-window-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCeremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecorations on Reredos and Sanctuary Walls (1940) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085591/decorations-reredos-and-sanctuary-walls-1940-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087865/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseIron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087863/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseCeiling Decoration (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087471/ceiling-decoration-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087316/baptismal-font-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087859/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Natalie Simonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073555/chair-c-1937-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseReliquary of Father Junipero Serra (1941) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088001/reliquary-father-junipero-serra-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072855/armchair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseChild's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073635/childs-living-room-chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseDental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074309/dental-chair-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDental Chair (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074308/dental-chair-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087727/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license