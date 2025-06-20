rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquetoolcc0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Handmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Handmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075124/handmade-saw-c-1937-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087917/measure-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cranberry Picker (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Cranberry Picker (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087626/cranberry-picker-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Bucksaw (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Bucksaw (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078777/bucksaw-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
Sewing Screw (c. 1938) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081430/sewing-screw-c-1938-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088493/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Grain Shovel (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
Grain Shovel (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085985/grain-shovel-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Snubber for Bull (c. 1942) by William Frank
Snubber for Bull (c. 1942) by William Frank
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088681/snubber-for-bull-c-1942-william-frankFree Image from public domain license
Flower design poster template
Flower design poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076548/powder-horn-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Glass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keane
Glass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Preserving Jar (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087948/preserving-jar-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Enamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylor
Enamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087745/enamel-pitcher-c-1941-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Rush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Rush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Photo contest editable poster template
Photo contest editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336894/photo-contest-editable-poster-templateView license
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087387/broad-axe-c-1941-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license