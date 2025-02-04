Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotosewingSewing Stand (1941) by Mary C DavidsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 576 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1965 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseCradle (c. 1940) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089319/cradle-c-1940-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Batteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074114/cradle-c-1937-leonard-batteeFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074115/cradle-c-1937-ulrich-fischerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085659/doll-cradle-c-1940-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseDay Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087669/day-bed-c-1941-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Bucket (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088217/sugar-bucket-c-1941-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079649/doll-cradle-c-1938-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseCradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070171/cradle-c-1936-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBed (1935/1942) by Richard Reimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059067/bed-19351942-richard-reimerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWalnut Crib (1935/1942) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063726/walnut-crib-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059894/cradle-19351942-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Cradle with Doll & Coverlet (1935/1942) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061463/pa-german-cradle-with-doll-coverlet-19351942-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseBaby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058901/babys-cradle-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseBaby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082528/baby-cradle-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseTavern Sign (Black Horse Tavern) (c. 1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086945/tavern-sign-black-horse-tavern-c-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license