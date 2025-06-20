rawpixel
Scrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Spiral Hay Fork (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Scrimshaw (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Candle Mold Filler (1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Hot Coal Carrier (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Twin Sewing Bird (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Scrimshaw: Swordfish Bill (c. 1941) by Oscar Bluhme
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Brass Betty Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Miner's Lamp (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
Currier's Shaving Knife (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Scrimshaw: Walrus Tusk (1941) by Oscar Bluhme. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Perforated Tin Lantern (c. 1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Painted mirror (1940) by Oscar Bluhme
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Frow and Frow Club (1935/1942) by Oscar Bluhme
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
