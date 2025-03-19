Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoseedantiqueShaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S MoweryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3147 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Door Latch (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062775/shaker-door-latch-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseLonely astronaut outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663858/lonely-astronaut-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069612/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseTiny seed, mighty tree editable Instagram post template, original art illustration from Paul Kleehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22113841/image-tree-art-watercolourView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069611/shaker-bed-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLog Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069319/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseMorning quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12495990/morning-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Rug (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077004/shaker-rug-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseDill pickles label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523021/dill-pickles-label-template-editable-designView licenseSilk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088132/silk-quilt-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower paper craft blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView licensePatchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076259/patchwork-pieced-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682532/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseShaker Comb and Case (c. 1941) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088075/shaker-comb-and-case-c-1941-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseShirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472261/editable-watercolor-butterflies-flower-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShaker Seed Comb (1935/1942) by Francis Brunerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062823/shaker-seed-comb-19351942-francis-brunerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087769/flat-iron-stand-c-1941-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseTo do list Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598194/list-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059876/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseWild cheetah background, cute animal nature illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682536/wild-cheetah-background-cute-animal-nature-illustrationView licenseCoverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Moweryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059878/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071207/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseSand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalconehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088031/sand-shaker-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061386/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseWood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071218/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license