rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Rug (1941) by Mona Brown
Save
Edit Image
patternpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorug
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087333/bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Stroh
Embroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087739/embroidery-c-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubrano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087947/printed-cotton-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1941) by Dolores Haupt
Beaded Bag (c. 1941) by Dolores Haupt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087328/beaded-bag-c-1941-dolores-hauptFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Circus Pony Robe (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Circus Pony Robe (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087560/circus-pony-robe-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443872/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Embroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085407/bedspread-c-1940-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Economy Red Handkerchief (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079809/economy-red-handkerchief-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Paper (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
Wall Paper (1935/1942) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063704/wall-paper-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Quilt - Rose Design (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Quilt - Rose Design (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081229/quilt-rose-design-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
Colcha (c. 1937) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073947/colcha-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
Gold frame blue background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709810/gold-frame-blue-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license