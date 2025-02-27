rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Quilt Pattern (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Save
Edit Image
shakerpublic domaintexturefabricpatternvintagedesignillustration
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Happy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView license
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087986/quilt-pattern-square-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Quilt Pattern (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Quilt Pattern (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062091/quilt-pattern-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084359/quilt-c-1939-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088131/silk-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Calico Print (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Calico Print (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059280/calico-print-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Quilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Quilt (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068145/quilt-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion pillow mockup
Editable cushion pillow mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView license
Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Quilt Square (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062090/quilt-square-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
Vegan product Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Cotton Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Cotton Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087615/cotton-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
Ancient art exhibition post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061570/patchwork-quilt-19351942-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Vegan product Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
Quilt (c. 1940) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086565/quilt-c-1940-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
Quilt (detail) - "Honeycomb Pattern" (c. 1937) by Mrs Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076670/quilt-detail-honeycomb-pattern-c-1937-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Crib Coverlet (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065275/crib-coverlet-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
Blank notes Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
Gardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067541/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
Vegan product blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
Art Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
Bedspread (Detail of Center) (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073000/bedspread-detail-center-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain license
Open envelope editable background, botanical collage art, remixed media
Open envelope editable background, botanical collage art, remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565127/imageView license
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1941) by Ada Barnes
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1941) by Ada Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087903/log-cabin-quilt-c-1941-ada-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Housewarming Facebook post template
Housewarming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrich
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Alois E Ulrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080922/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain license