rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslinenphotohuman
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070850/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Spa poster template, editable text and design
Spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662769/spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
Fragment of Shaker Hall Rug (c. 1937) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074964/fragment-shaker-hall-rug-c-1937-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
We are recruiting Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597800/are-recruiting-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting Instagram post template, editable text
We are recruiting Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680894/are-recruiting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070849/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
We are recruiting blog banner template, editable text
We are recruiting blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680893/are-recruiting-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
Spa center Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662768/spa-center-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Spa blog banner template, editable text
Spa blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464044/spa-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1935/1942) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062828/shaker-silk-kerchief-19351942-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
Sunflower paper craft blue background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235101/sunflower-paper-craft-blue-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Shaker Dress Material (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070833/shaker-dress-material-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
Piece of Wool Plaid (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081002/piece-wool-plaid-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by George Constantine
Shaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069615/shaker-bedspread-19351942-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
Space beach surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670436/space-beach-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Silk Kerchief (1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070888/shaker-silk-kerchief-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Spa Facebook story template, editable design
Spa Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662770/spa-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Toleware Box (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Toleware Box (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088257/toleware-box-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
Editable vintage torn-paper frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517168/editable-vintage-torn-paper-frame-backgroundView license
Bundle Handkerchief (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausen
Bundle Handkerchief (c. 1936) by Alfred Denghausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070044/bundle-handkerchief-c-1936-alfred-denghausenFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border pink background
Editable vintage border pink background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517174/editable-vintage-border-pink-backgroundView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Editable shawl scarf mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template
Sleep in comfort Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560745/sleep-comfort-instagram-post-templateView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087506/chart-coverlet-thread-construction-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
Linsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license