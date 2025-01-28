Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehousehouse design drawingsarchitectural detail drawingpublic domainblueprint public domainbuildingvintagedesignShaker Stairway (c. 1941) by Lon CronkOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 895 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3055 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Contemporary suburb house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312983/editable-contemporary-suburb-house-design-element-setView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717905/professional-construction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081460/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseHouse design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9532041/house-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Spiral Staircase (c. 1938) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081454/shaker-spiral-staircase-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Small Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077020/shaker-small-corner-cupboard-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseHouse design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14067141/house-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by Anne Gerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076994/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseShaker Refectory Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084552/shaker-refectory-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001004/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseDining Table (c. 1939) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083306/dining-table-c-1939-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001002/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071099/silver-bowl-c-1936-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseShaker Bed (1935/1942) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069616/shaker-bed-19351942-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrnamental Iron (c. 1936) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067304/ornamental-iron-c-1936-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088322/trivet-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseModel house blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14067183/model-house-blog-banner-templateView licenseShaker Rocking Chair (c. 1938) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081457/shaker-rocking-chair-c-1938-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311255/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049527/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseArchitect service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571851/architect-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049530/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717901/professional-construction-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseTechnische tekeningen van trappen (1739) by Jan Schenk, Tieleman van der Horst and Pieter Schenk IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785424/image-background-paper-patternFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717904/professional-construction-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseStaircase in house. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6035394/staircase-house-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828617/construction-services-poster-templateView licenseTechnische tekeningen van trappen (1739) by Jan Schenk, Tieleman van der Horst and Pieter Schenk IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785425/image-paper-cartoon-patternFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional construction Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512563/professional-construction-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseShaker Candle Table (c. 1937) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076954/shaker-candle-table-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseHallway and Stairway, Mt. Vernon Mansion. Showing clock at head of stairs. by Luke C Dillonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14289552/photo-image-public-domain-house-clockFree Image from public domain licenseVintage European building element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980397/vintage-european-building-element-set-remixView licenseVintage stair. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6018389/vintage-stair-free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license