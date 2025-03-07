Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainportraitclothingShip's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Marian PageOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 775 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2266 x 3509 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball cap editable mockup, headwear accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12177621/baseball-cap-editable-mockup-headwear-accessoryView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081516/ships-figurehead-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083461/figurehead-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075249/hitching-post-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088114/ships-figurehead-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTavern Bust (c. 1936) by Richard F Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072048/tavern-bust-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900908/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseFigurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900789/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseFigurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900818/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087539/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseMen's aesthetics, lifestyle 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704563/mens-aesthetics-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060473/figurehead-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (1935/1942) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060479/figurehead-19351942-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license