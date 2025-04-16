Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadultpaintingsShip's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice CosgroveOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3002 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074771/figurehead-turks-head-c-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065939/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "The Highlander" (c. 1937) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074757/figurehead-the-highlander-c-1937-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081516/ships-figurehead-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088268/toleware-tray-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087983/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Hercules" (1935/1942) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060509/figurehead-hercules-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Schooner "Polly" (1935/1942) by Alton K Skillinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060546/figurehead-from-schooner-polly-19351942-alton-skillinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from "Bartholomew Gosnold" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060531/figurehead-from-bartholomew-gosnold-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by John Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074745/figurehead-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license