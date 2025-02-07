Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsshinefootShoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley MazurOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 946 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3230 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686800/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseShoe Shine Foot Rest (1935/1942) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062916/shoe-shine-foot-rest-19351942-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617286/beer-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543317/beer-time-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713178/beer-time-poster-templateView licenseHorse Shoe (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080249/horse-shoe-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseThe Cat Fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819615/the-cat-fontView licenseFoot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseCar race Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444098/car-race-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073762/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseGolden hour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443787/golden-hour-poster-templateView licenseToy Figure (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088306/toy-figure-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444058/magical-forest-poster-templateView licenseCast Iron Balcony (c. 1936) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064660/cast-iron-balcony-c-1936-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseFHM Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444498/fhm-instagram-post-templateView licenseHitching Post (c. 1941) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087821/hitching-post-c-1941-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600009/beer-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseMemorial Picture (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075845/memorial-picture-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licensePositive pet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815682/positive-pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChalkware Rabbit (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079165/chalkware-rabbit-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815608/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087787/foot-scraper-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseVet clinic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139746/vet-clinic-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Plaque (c. 1940) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087239/wooden-plaque-c-1940-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseVeterinary clinic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139817/veterinary-clinic-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet (c. 1940) by Kurt Melzer and Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089072/cabinet-c-1940-kurt-melzer-and-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079858/figure-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075254/hitching-post-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073872/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license