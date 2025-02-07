rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Silk Quilt (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Save
Edit Image
abstractpatternpaperstripeswatercolor paperpublic domain geometric patternsgeometric patterngeometric
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template
Healthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787609/healthy-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-templateView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067535/patchwork-quilt-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur world poster template, editable text and design
Dinosaur world poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682072/dinosaur-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076273/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur documentary blog banner template, editable text
Dinosaur documentary blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614125/dinosaur-documentary-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
Shirred Rug (c. 1936) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070962/shirred-rug-c-1936-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur world Instagram post template, editable text
Dinosaur world Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682077/dinosaur-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080919/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur world Instagram story template, editable text
Dinosaur world Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682066/dinosaur-world-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Patchwork or Pieced Quilt (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076259/patchwork-pieced-quilt-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Dinosaur world blog banner template, editable text
Dinosaur world blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614123/dinosaur-world-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088081/shaker-comb-for-grass-seed-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Rug (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
Shaker Rug (c. 1937) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077004/shaker-rug-c-1937-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640134/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1941) by Ada Barnes
Log Cabin Quilt (c. 1941) by Ada Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087903/log-cabin-quilt-c-1941-ada-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331653/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Log Cabin Quilt (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069319/log-cabin-quilt-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Easter sale poster template
Easter sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489277/easter-sale-poster-templateView license
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059878/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Blue sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Blue sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332276/blue-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
Coverlet: Gentleman's Fancy (1935/1942) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059876/coverlet-gentlemans-fancy-19351942-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332282/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Quilt Pattern Square (1941) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087986/quilt-pattern-square-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Black sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Black sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327441/black-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
Quilting on Silk (Detail) (c. 1940) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086588/quilting-silk-detail-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332267/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
Silk Bed Quilt (c. 1941) by Elgin Moncure Styll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088131/silk-bed-quilt-c-1941-elgin-moncure-styllFree Image from public domain license
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Retro sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327959/retro-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076642/quilt-c-1937-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain license
Black sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Black sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332255/black-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Urban fragment poster template, editable brutalism style design
Urban fragment poster template, editable brutalism style design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779663/urban-fragment-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078502/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Brown sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Brown sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327910/brown-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Quilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Red sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Red sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332562/red-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Brown sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
Brown sun ray background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332260/brown-sun-ray-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
Cotton Antique Prints (c. 1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087606/cotton-antique-prints-c-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license