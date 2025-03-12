rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Small Blue Milk Pitcher (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenos
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domainbluepaintingsmilkmugphotocup
Coffee mug mockup element, editable navy blue design
Coffee mug mockup element, editable navy blue design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8870824/coffee-mug-mockup-element-editable-navy-blue-designView license
Whiskey Glass (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenos
Whiskey Glass (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088402/whiskey-glass-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Pewter Cream Pitcher (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084215/pewter-cream-pitcher-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524602/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081033/pitcher-c-1938-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
Lunch sandwich meal, aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11529434/lunch-sandwich-meal-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Souvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Souvenir Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071742/souvenir-pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Wide Top Jug or Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Wide Top Jug or Pitcher (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087197/wide-top-jug-pitcher-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Coffee mug editable mockup element
Coffee mug editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721650/coffee-mug-editable-mockup-elementView license
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
Syrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514104/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070254/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513763/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Glass Pitcher (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075022/glass-pitcher-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070257/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Signature coffee poster template
Signature coffee poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14490914/signature-coffee-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070259/pitcher-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable mug mockup, simple design
Editable mug mockup, simple design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221583/editable-mug-mockup-simple-designView license
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Toleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Chocolate drink background, editable digital paint illustration
Chocolate drink background, editable digital paint illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12058244/chocolate-drink-background-editable-digital-paint-illustrationView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531134/chamomile-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
Cream Pitcher (c. 1940) by George Yanosko and May Hays
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089330/cream-pitcher-c-1940-george-yanosko-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain license
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513928/chamomile-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Adam & Eve Embroidered Picture (c. 1941) by Frank Gray and Chris Makrenos
Adam & Eve Embroidered Picture (c. 1941) by Frank Gray and Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087281/adam-eve-embroidered-picture-c-1941-frank-gray-and-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products, food digital art
Editable dairy products, food digital art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView license
Pocket Flask (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenos
Pocket Flask (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087930/pocket-flask-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531143/chamomile-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069458/pitcher-19351942-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Chamomile tea aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11531215/chamomile-tea-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
Pitcher (1935/1942) by Willoughby Ions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069436/pitcher-19351942-willoughby-ionsFree Image from public domain license
Editable pancake & chocolate drinks digital paint illustration
Editable pancake & chocolate drinks digital paint illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12056544/editable-pancake-chocolate-drinks-digital-paint-illustrationView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
Pitcher (c. 1936) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070227/pitcher-c-1936-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Matcha template for social media, editable design
Matcha template for social media, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18817486/matcha-template-for-social-media-editable-designView license
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by A Zimet
Pewter Pitcher (c. 1936) by A Zimet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067714/pewter-pitcher-c-1936-zimetFree Image from public domain license
Coffee & croissant illustration, digital art editable design
Coffee & croissant illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236308/coffee-croissant-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
Bishop Hill: Pitcher (c. 1936) by James H C Vail
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064333/bishop-hill-pitcher-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain license