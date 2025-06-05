Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsspiderphotoSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3067 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarExotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761218/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071794/spur-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePng butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSchool time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597566/school-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAurora, from Behind Saint (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085347/aurora-from-behind-saint-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523158/spa-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087390/branding-iron-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro collage with a vintage feel, featuring a surreal portrait on a dark background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22196433/image-background-heart-pngView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman line art, black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524039/spa-woman-line-art-black-background-editable-designView licenseWall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman illustration, black desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523904/woman-illustration-black-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087842/hoe-blade-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAltar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMetal music Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424451/metal-music-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseChandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087487/chandelier-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Halloween design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15305932/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088366/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599266/halloween-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween witching Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788740/halloween-witching-facebook-story-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChurch Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089103/church-bell-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHoe (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087820/hoe-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424460/music-festival-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378723/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378720/editable-spider-design-element-setView licenseSpur (c. 1937) by W J Goodacrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077367/spur-c-1937-goodacreFree Image from public domain license