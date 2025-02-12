rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Stone Carved Out to Hold War Paint (c. 1941) by Marie Lutrell
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingspaintwar
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
Baptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Ink Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Ink Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086115/ink-bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Doll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrell
Child's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087528/childs-dress-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day Instagram post template
Anzac day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570733/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Shell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
Shell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGough
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086707/shell-shaped-flask-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
Witch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView license
Foot Warmer (1940) by Marie Lutrell
Foot Warmer (1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085892/foot-warmer-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Ink and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
Bowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
Mahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086287/mahogany-shelf-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license