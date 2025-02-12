Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingspaintwarStone Carved Out to Hold War Paint (c. 1941) by Marie LutrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1188 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3366 x 3399 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseBaptismal Font (c. 1937) by Gerald Transpotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072975/baptismal-font-c-1937-gerald-transpotaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license"Turk's Head" Mold (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085311/turks-head-mold-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseInk Bottle (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086115/ink-bottle-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087528/childs-dress-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570733/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseShell Shaped Flask (c. 1940) by Raymond McGoughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086707/shell-shaped-flask-c-1940-raymond-mcgoughFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWitch Ball (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078208/witch-ball-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseFoot Warmer (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085892/foot-warmer-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licensePa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView licenseToy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView licenseInk and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseReceptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseFlower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1936) by Roberta Elvishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069947/bowl-c-1936-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseMahogany Shelf (c. 1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086287/mahogany-shelf-c-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license