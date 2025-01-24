rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Statue of Santo (probably St. Dominic) (1941) by Juanita Donahoo
Save
Edit Image
facepersoncrosschurchartwatercolourbuildingpublic domain
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
Crucifix (c. 1936) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065341/crucifix-c-1936-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
Christmas Church concert post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070698/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
Christmas Church Concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111675/christmas-church-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (1938) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
Christmas embroidery design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16186012/christmas-embroidery-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085090/wall-painting-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
Christian community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496656/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Juanita Donahoo
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088363/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
Christian community Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710091/christian-community-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Retablo (1935/1942) by Margery Parish
Retablo (1935/1942) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062578/retablo-19351942-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
Christian community blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710047/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
Sanctum, Carved from Wood (1937) by Alexander Chudom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076860/sanctum-carved-from-wood-1937-alexander-chudomFree Image from public domain license
Church Service poster template
Church Service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428111/church-service-poster-templateView license
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
Santos Retablos (1936) by Maude Valle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070694/santos-retablos-1936-maude-valleFree Image from public domain license
Worship service poster template
Worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13495708/worship-service-poster-templateView license
Funerary monument, Campo Santo, Genoa
Funerary monument, Campo Santo, Genoa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14273558/funerary-monument-campo-santo-genoaFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Mercury (probably 1592) by Hendrick Goltzius and Polidoro da Caravaggio
Mercury (probably 1592) by Hendrick Goltzius and Polidoro da Caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997745/mercury-probably-1592-hendrick-goltzius-and-polidoro-caravaggioFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Doorway, Stone (1939) by Juanita Donahoo
Doorway, Stone (1939) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083353/doorway-stone-1939-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service poster template
Funeral service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12897756/funeral-service-poster-templateView license
Laguna Main Altarpiece (1935/1942) by E Boyd
Laguna Main Altarpiece (1935/1942) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061154/laguna-main-altarpiece-19351942-boydFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569405/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doorway, Stone (c. 1940) by Juanita Donahoo
Doorway, Stone (c. 1940) by Juanita Donahoo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085697/doorway-stone-c-1940-juanita-donahooFree Image from public domain license
Youth bible school poster template
Youth bible school poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428155/youth-bible-school-poster-templateView license
Ontwerp voor een kruisbeeld (c. 1775 - c. 1785) by Luigi Valadier
Ontwerp voor een kruisbeeld (c. 1775 - c. 1785) by Luigi Valadier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739384/ontwerp-voor-een-kruisbeeld-c-1775-1785-luigi-valadierFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1939) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085108/wall-painting-reredos-1939-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Religious faith Instagram post template
Religious faith Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827329/religious-faith-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior with Roman statues and busts by F Datri
Interior with Roman statues and busts by F Datri
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14288791/interior-with-roman-statues-and-busts-datriFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
Baptismal Font with Top (c. 1936) by George Seideneck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064219/baptismal-font-with-top-c-1936-george-seideneckFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
The Jewish Passover meal.
The Jewish Passover meal.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733569/the-jewish-passover-mealFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license