Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledeskTable (1941) by Isadore GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1095 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3555 x 3243 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom chalkboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseLowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArmchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059507/chair-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseTray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseSecretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable (1941) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088248/table-1941-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseCabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license