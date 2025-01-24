rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstabledesk
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Trestle Table (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084997/trestle-table-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Desk (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060073/desk-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Lowboy (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088877/lowboy-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1953) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088919/tavern-table-c-1953-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
Armchair (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087311/armchair-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060845/highboy-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Highboy (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086032/highboy-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Tavern Table (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072045/tavern-table-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Chair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
Chair (1935/1942) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059507/chair-19351942-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Kas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
Tray Table (c. 1940) by Robert Cole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087019/tray-table-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView license
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
Secretary (c. 1936) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070732/secretary-c-1936-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (1941) by Marie Alain
Table (1941) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088248/table-1941-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
Cabinet Top Desk (1941) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087426/cabinet-top-desk-1941-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089344/crock-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license