Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballsportsartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 953 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3254 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChina Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGolf blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830864/golf-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038840/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseGolf club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830838/golf-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseGloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038864/golf-tournament-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseSports day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552392/sports-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePunch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseWomen sportswear blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602065/women-sportswear-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081013/pipe-bowl-c-1938-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13834107/magazine-cover-templateView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086300/mans-hat-box-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932597/flower-delivery-poster-templateView licenseWoman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseChest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087507/chest-probably-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball tryout Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481461/baseball-tryout-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381455/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Mule Bank (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087453/cast-iron-mule-bank-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license