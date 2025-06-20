Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquepotterycc0Toleware Teapot (c. 1941) by John HallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3025 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEnamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087746/enamel-pitcher-c-1941-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082019/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680570/ceramic-craft-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Teapot (c. 1940) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086999/toleware-tin-teapot-c-1940-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese porcelain ceramic element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1936) by Charles Cullenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067805/pewter-teapot-c-1936-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084927/toleware-teapot-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084117/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseToleware Syrup Pitcher (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077693/toleware-syrup-pitcher-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063539/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-john-hallFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086991/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063551/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseVintage rose flower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077703/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1937-william-frankFree Image from public domain license