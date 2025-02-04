rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedbreadphoto
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063531/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086970/toleware-bread-tray-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Food blog Instagram post template, editable social media design
Food blog Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650851/food-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063543/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Good morning, breakfast Instagram post template, editable social media design
Good morning, breakfast Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650910/good-morning-breakfast-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Toleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088709/toleware-syrup-pot-c-1942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
Now serving brunch poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14793626/now-serving-brunch-poster-template-editable-designView license
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
Visiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088348/visiting-card-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toleware Bread Tray (ca.1940) by Mildred Ford. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Toleware Bread Tray (ca.1940) by Mildred Ford. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391294/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088797/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Toleware Box (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
Toleware Box (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088257/toleware-box-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087669/day-bed-c-1941-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable text
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577334/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Tea Caddy (c. 1940) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086983/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Toleware Coffee Pot (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063551/toleware-coffee-pot-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Toleware Tray (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088268/toleware-tray-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Toast breakfast illustration background, digital art editable design
Toast breakfast illustration background, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237677/toast-breakfast-illustration-background-digital-art-editable-designView license
Toy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
Toy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084966/toy-chair-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Writing Desk (1941) by Herbert S Frere
Writing Desk (1941) by Herbert S Frere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088433/writing-desk-1941-herbert-frereFree Image from public domain license
Wedding organizer Facebook post template
Wedding organizer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407804/wedding-organizer-facebook-post-templateView license
Cradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
Cradle (c. 1936) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070141/cradle-c-1936-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candle Sconce (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
Candle Sconce (1935/1942) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059328/candle-sconce-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083227/cradle-c-1939-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Cradle (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070168/cradle-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doll Sleigh (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll Sleigh (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074453/doll-sleigh-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license