rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Save
Edit Image
animalfacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainbear
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613391/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Toy Bank: Bear and Indian (1939) by Ethel Clarke
Toy Bank: Bear and Indian (1939) by Ethel Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084949/toy-bank-bear-and-indian-1939-ethel-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597491/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
"Creedmore" Penny Bank (c. 1940) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085309/creedmore-penny-bank-c-1940-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Save animals poster template
Save animals poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116054/save-animals-poster-templateView license
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
Toy Bank: "Teddy and the Bear" (1935/1942) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank: "Teddy and the Bear" (1935/1942) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063602/toy-bank-teddy-and-the-bear-19351942-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596719/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Flail (c. 1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082674/bishop-hill-flail-c-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Carved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Mule (c. 1941) by American 20th Century
Toy Bank: Mule (c. 1941) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088286/toy-bank-mule-c-1941-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Whirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597842/cooking-journal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Norma Lockwood
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Norma Lockwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060879/hitching-post-19351942-norma-lockwoodFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompson
Bishop Hill: Newel Post (1939) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082696/bishop-hill-newel-post-1939-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Business bear png element, watercolor animal, editable design
Business bear png element, watercolor animal, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663862/business-bear-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView license
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
Mechanical Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086325/mechanical-toy-bank-c-1940-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon wedding ceremony watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615229/png-accessory-adult-apparelView license
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
Double Faced Negro Head Bank (c. 1938) by Clementine Fossek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079682/double-faced-negro-head-bank-c-1938-clementine-fossekFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1941) by Albert Rudin
Bootjack (c. 1941) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087373/bootjack-c-1941-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
World wildlife day poster template
World wildlife day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116315/world-wildlife-day-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
Trivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088300/trivet-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain license
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
Join our community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597580/join-our-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (1941) by Archie Thompson
Chair (1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087472/chair-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Career plan blog banner template, editable text
Career plan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597070/career-plan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Chalkware Rabbit (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087489/chalkware-rabbit-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license