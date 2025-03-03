rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Toy Bank: Donkey and Cart (c. 1941) by Isidore Danziger
Save
Edit Image
horseanimalfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintings
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bus (c. 1939) by Owen Middleton
Toy Bus (c. 1939) by Owen Middleton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084976/toy-bus-c-1939-owen-middletonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1942) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088712/toy-fire-engine-c-1942-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Toy Hook and Ladder, with Two Horses (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072162/toy-hook-and-ladder-with-two-horses-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Figure (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Figure (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088306/toy-figure-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Toy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088289/toy-elephant-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Vintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
Fire Engine Pumper (c. 1937) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074792/fire-engine-pumper-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Aanhangwagen (c. 1910 - c. 1940) by anonymous
Aanhangwagen (c. 1910 - c. 1940) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739270/aanhangwagen-c-1910-1940-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Calash (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059279/calash-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Wagon (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
Toy Wagon (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069831/toy-wagon-19351942-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Trotter in Action (1935/1942) by Henry Murphy
Trotter in Action (1935/1942) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069879/trotter-action-19351942-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Paard en wagen (c. 1700 - c. 1799) by anonymous
Paard en wagen (c. 1700 - c. 1799) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793592/paard-wagen-c-1700-1799-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife day poster template, editable watercolor design
Wildlife day poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Paard en wagen (1782 - 1837) by Pieter Bartholomeusz Barbiers
Paard en wagen (1782 - 1837) by Pieter Bartholomeusz Barbiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785987/paard-wagen-1782-1837-pieter-bartholomeusz-barbiersFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721402/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Stage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Weather Vane: Model Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078109/weather-vane-model-fire-engine-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Doll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083333/doll-carriage-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draagstoel op wielen (c. 1680 - c. 1710) by anonymous
Draagstoel op wielen (c. 1680 - c. 1710) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794528/draagstoel-wielen-c-1680-1710-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
A Wagon (1645 - 1649) by Isaac van Ostade
A Wagon (1645 - 1649) by Isaac van Ostade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787061/wagon-1645-1649-isaac-van-ostadeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Toy Fire Engine (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084970/toy-fire-engine-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license