rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bates
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourlogopublic domaingunpaintingsknifephoto
Editable restaurant logo, business branding design
Editable restaurant logo, business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7516265/imageView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272362/death-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Sustainability Instagram post template, editable gradient design
Sustainability Instagram post template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18428323/sustainability-instagram-post-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088981/bootjack-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087585/cookie-cutter-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
Bucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain license
Be you Be Free poster template
Be you Be Free poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272884/you-free-poster-templateView license
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Spade Bit (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084717/spade-bit-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
Picture frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Interior design poster template, editable text
Interior design poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable design
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView license
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
Tortoise Shell Lorgnette (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072166/tortoise-shell-lorgnette-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Chest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
Bit (c. 1940) by A Regli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085435/bit-c-1940-regliFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082757/bootjack-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license