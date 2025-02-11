rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspillarchandelierarchitecture
Column architecture
Column architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997259/column-architectureView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067266/old-nick-the-devil-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView license
Hitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
Hitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086064/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Column architecture
Column architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997605/column-architectureView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073790/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Column architecture
Column architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997298/column-architectureView license
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
Negro Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067237/negro-hand-puppet-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Column architecture
Column architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997296/column-architectureView license
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Pipe Bowl (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076409/pipe-bowl-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
God quote Instagram story template
God quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728334/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085478/candle-mold-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
God quote Instagram story template
God quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Three Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Three Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081946/three-notch-survey-mark-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Authentic Japan Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245422/authentic-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
Tin and Painted Glass Cross, Church or Home Use (c. 1936) by E Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072120/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-church-home-use-c-1936-boydFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245423/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack & Slipper-Holder (c. 1940) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088979/bootjack-slipper-holder-c-1940-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558040/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Mast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabot
Mast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075809/mast-sheath-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558047/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Toby Mug (c. 1937) by Cleo Lovett
Toby Mug (c. 1937) by Cleo Lovett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077668/toby-mug-c-1937-cleo-lovettFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558722/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Vase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Vase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088349/vase-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558517/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087399/butter-dish-hen-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558898/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Gate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennero
Gate Post (c. 1941) by Edward DiGennero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087783/gate-post-c-1941-edward-digenneroFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558325/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Netsuke of Kyōgen Mask: Buaku
Netsuke of Kyōgen Mask: Buaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8091282/netsuke-kyogen-mask-buakuFree Image from public domain license
Visit Kyoto Instagram story template, editable social media design
Visit Kyoto Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245446/visit-kyoto-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558511/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Totem at Yan, Representing a Caucasian by Edward S Curtis
Totem at Yan, Representing a Caucasian by Edward S Curtis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317296/totem-yan-representing-caucasian-edward-curtisFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558676/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Preserve Dish (1936) by J Howard Iams
Preserve Dish (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068067/preserve-dish-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558322/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087712/dress-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license