Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourlogopublic domainpaintingsbadgesymbolphotoTrivet (c. 1941) by F C DavenportOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3344 x 4003 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarArt school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseSpiral Iron Candle Holder (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088172/spiral-iron-candle-holder-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tropical fruit set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131307/watercolor-tropical-fruit-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFlatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087770/flatiron-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088330/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseSquare badge editable logo template for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710481/square-badge-editable-logo-template-for-small-businessView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseHexagon logo template, editable business brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707292/hexagon-logo-template-editable-business-brandingView licenseTrivet (1941) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088314/trivet-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licensePastel blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9282276/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomykhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain licensePastel blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262225/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Stove (c. 1939) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082977/cast-iron-toy-stove-c-1939-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseBaby clothes logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13722646/baby-clothes-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licenseToy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licensePastel blue logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283562/pastel-blue-logo-template-editable-designView licenseTrivet (1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084998/trivet-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFluting Iron (c. 1938) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079978/fluting-iron-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseVintage club logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686089/vintage-club-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseFlatiron (c. 1938) by William Spieckerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079947/flatiron-c-1938-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain licenseModern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686017/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseRetro restaurant logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686198/retro-restaurant-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088300/trivet-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain licenseRetro dog logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685144/retro-dog-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal geometric logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368840/minimal-geometric-logo-template-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseModern rabbit logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685655/modern-rabbit-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseTrivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tiger logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685823/vintage-tiger-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085012/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseModern rooster logo template, editable linocut design for small businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685911/modern-rooster-logo-template-editable-linocut-design-for-small-businessView licenseFlatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal laurel badge editable template, floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544092/minimal-laurel-badge-editable-template-floral-designView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079971/foot-scraper-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license