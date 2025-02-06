rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Save
Edit Image
artbowpublic domaindrawingselectronicsphototextantique
Best sale logo template, editable text
Best sale logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914308/best-sale-logo-template-editable-textView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087530/chopping-knife-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Best sale logo template, editable text
Best sale logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987282/best-sale-logo-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085027/trivet-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Fashion poster template, editable design
Fashion poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798031/fashion-poster-template-editable-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087787/foot-scraper-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Greek mythology podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11991601/greek-mythology-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Violin lessons Instagram post template
Violin lessons Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196394/violin-lessons-instagram-post-templateView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Music school Instagram post template
Music school Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002774/music-school-instagram-post-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansen
Trivet (c. 1938) by Holger Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082094/trivet-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
Customizable aesthetic grid photo collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12451747/customizable-aesthetic-grid-photo-collageView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
Trivet (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082098/trivet-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351271/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
Pa. German Trivet (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076188/pa-german-trivet-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342723/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
Trivet (c. 1941) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088321/trivet-c-1941-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Pop up boutique poster template, editable design
Pop up boutique poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14810426/pop-boutique-poster-template-editable-designView license
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
Fireplace Tool (c. 1940) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085829/fireplace-tool-c-1940-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin png, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351312/violin-png-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088798/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
Violin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
Andiron (One of Pair) (c. 1953) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088800/andiron-one-pair-c-1953-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Rug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Love therapy Instagram post template
Love therapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443309/love-therapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088723/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements, eyes, and statues editable design
Retro monochrome collage with surreal elements, eyes, and statues editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197496/image-arrow-background-heartView license
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088289/toy-elephant-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
Music industry, entertainment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417380/music-industry-entertainment-remix-editable-designView license
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain license
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
Unlock potential Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11826495/unlock-potential-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
Toy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Toy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535238/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license