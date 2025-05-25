rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Trivet (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Wrought Iron Trivet (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088430/wrought-iron-trivet-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
Trivet (c. 1939) by William Ludwig
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085019/trivet-c-1939-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Trivet (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082073/trivet-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
Trivet (c. 1939) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085030/trivet-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Child's Chair (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Child's Chair (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087502/childs-chair-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Trivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnick
Trivet (c. 1936) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072199/trivet-c-1936-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
Trivet (c. 1942) by Clarence W Dawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088739/trivet-c-1942-clarence-dawsonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
Rocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
Bride's Bureau (c. 1941) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087389/brides-bureau-c-1941-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
Trivet (c. 1942) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088728/trivet-c-1942-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Printed and Woven Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Printed and Woven Cotton (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068087/printed-and-woven-cotton-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Chair (handmade) (c. 1941) by Glenn Wilson
Chair (handmade) (c. 1941) by Glenn Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087491/chair-handmade-c-1941-glenn-wilsonFree Image from public domain license