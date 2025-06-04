rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trousers (c. 1941) by Frederick Jackson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingssketchphoto
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Knee Pants (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
Knee Pants (c. 1936) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066777/knee-pants-c-1936-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074528/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
Homespun Breeches (1935/1942) by Georgine E Mason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060893/homespun-breeches-19351942-georgine-masonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075762/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
Pantaloons (1935/1942) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061539/pantaloons-19351942-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075766/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trousers (1935/1942) by Daniel Marshack
Trousers (1935/1942) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069868/trousers-19351942-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087805/girls-dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087385/boys-suit-c-1941-nancy-crimi-and-charles-manninoFree Image from public domain license
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703480/depression-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Dress (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074533/dress-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Chair (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073559/chair-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
Table (c. 1953) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088916/table-c-1953-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cradle Settee (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074113/cradle-settee-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cameo Brooch (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Cameo Brooch (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073312/cameo-brooch-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Trousers (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077781/trousers-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Boy's Coat and Trousers (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082772/boys-coat-and-trousers-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Spoon Rack (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077349/spoon-rack-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Cap (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064599/cap-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Bead Belt (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
Bead Belt (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064236/bead-belt-c-1936-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license