rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Save
Edit Image
bookpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotorug
Reading nooks Facebook story template
Reading nooks Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088341/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Mystery book poster template
Mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271060/mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Food puns template for social media, editable text
Food puns template for social media, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21444253/food-puns-template-for-social-media-editable-textView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088748/tyler-coverlet-c-1942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Chart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087506/chart-coverlet-thread-construction-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Green mind poster template
Green mind poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270438/green-mind-poster-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083214/coverlet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Bedtime stories poster template
Bedtime stories poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825267/bedtime-stories-poster-templateView license
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
Table Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086928/table-napkin-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest poster template
Magical forest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824386/magical-forest-poster-templateView license
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Jacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061037/jacquard-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275765/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Red and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Napkin (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088005/red-and-white-napkin-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
Book cover png mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10221051/book-cover-png-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
Shoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Novel Facebook story template
Novel Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579260/novel-facebook-story-templateView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Novel Instagram post template
Novel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14579209/novel-instagram-post-templateView license
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Novel poster template
Novel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275424/novel-poster-templateView license
Carpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
Carpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085521/carpet-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Ralph N Morgan
Jacquard Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Ralph N Morgan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087858/jacquard-coverlet-detail-c-1941-ralph-morganFree Image from public domain license
Editable book cover mockup design
Editable book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207585/editable-book-cover-mockup-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686811/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Carpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Carpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082950/carpet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm poster template, editable text and design
Bookworm poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560223/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074055/coverlet-c-1937-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license