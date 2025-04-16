Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandbaseballpersonsportsartwatercolourpublic domainclothingVisiting Card Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 913 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4056 x 3087 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseVisiting Card Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085074/visiting-card-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Darktown Battery (c. 1938) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082047/toy-bank-darktown-battery-c-1938-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSanto (c. 1937) by Ranka S Woodshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076859/santo-c-1937-ranka-woodsFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578325/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGloves (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075040/gloves-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseMatch day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578224/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073212/brooch-c-1937-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Bread Tray (c. 1940) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086970/toleware-bread-tray-c-1940-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGolf blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830864/golf-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseToleware Bread Tray (c. 1941) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088269/toleware-bread-tray-c-1941-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038840/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licensePunch and Judy Penny Bank (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084361/punch-and-judy-penny-bank-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match, creative sports collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832417/baseball-match-creative-sports-collage-editable-designView licenseToy Kitchen (1935/1942) by Philip Johnson and Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069804/toy-kitchen-19351942-philip-johnson-and-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038864/golf-tournament-facebook-post-templateView licenseToleware Bread Tray (1935/1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063543/toleware-bread-tray-19351942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647522/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseCartridge Box and Bullet (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073429/cartridge-box-and-bullet-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseGolf club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830838/golf-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428071/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseSaddle Cover (c. 1940) by Harry Mann Waddell and Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086646/saddle-cover-c-1940-harry-mann-waddell-and-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licenseToy Chair (c. 1939) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084966/toy-chair-c-1939-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football game Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400211/american-football-game-facebook-post-templateView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428057/baseball-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll's Hat (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083332/dolls-hat-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license