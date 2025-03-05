rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotovasetext
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday promotion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday editable poster template
Happy birthday editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087712/dress-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087399/butter-dish-hen-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615631/happy-birthday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Salt Dip (c. 1941) by Henry Moran
Salt Dip (c. 1941) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088019/salt-dip-c-1941-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable social media design
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615623/happy-birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
Candle Mold (c. 1940) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085478/candle-mold-c-1940-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Cuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Cuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Bundle Carrier (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Bundle Carrier (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087400/bundle-carrier-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088174/spoon-holder-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087886/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925876/png-advertisement-artView license
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087905/jug-for-wine-cider-vinegar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914267/png-advertisement-artView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Jug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083869/jug-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Healthy lifestyle blue watercolor design element set, editable design
Healthy lifestyle blue watercolor design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238726/healthy-lifestyle-blue-watercolor-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Flower blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001874/flower-blog-banner-template-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065288/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Gray Pottery Jar (c. 1940) by Gerald Scalise
Gray Pottery Jar (c. 1940) by Gerald Scalise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085981/gray-pottery-jar-c-1940-gerald-scaliseFree Image from public domain license