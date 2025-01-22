Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassmugphotovaseVase (c. 1941) by Van SilvayOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3160 x 3864 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSalt Cup (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086660/salt-cup-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088218/sugar-bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086461/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086457/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087431/candlestick-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086458/pitcher-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072274/vase-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe Blacking Bottle (c. 1939) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084597/shoe-blacking-bottle-c-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1940) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089002/bowl-c-1940-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066131/glass-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseDining table at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10662950/dining-table-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFlip Glass (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066037/flip-glass-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199751/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086379/mortar-c-1940-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, flower photo, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView licenseSalt Dip (c. 1941) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088019/salt-dip-c-1941-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382371/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1937) by James McCreeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077669/toddy-glass-c-1937-james-mccreeryFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseBowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070636/salt-cellar-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087371/bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseVase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087073/vase-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074972/frosted-glass-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license