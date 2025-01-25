rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsornamentphotorug
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
Bed Valance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087331/bed-valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
Embroidered Footstool Cover (c. 1938) by Edward Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079829/embroidered-footstool-cover-c-1938-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView license
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidered Valance (c. 1936) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070201/crewel-embroidered-valance-c-1936-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery Valance (c. 1937) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074173/crewel-embroidery-valance-c-1937-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
Quilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068209/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Beige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
Printed Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain license
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Blue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Handkerchief (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Handkerchief (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060790/handkerchief-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
Sale shopping promotion poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704546/sale-shopping-promotion-poster-template-and-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
Beaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075964/needlepoint-and-beadwork-square-c-1937-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
Beaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
Applique Linen Panel (1935/1942) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058821/applique-linen-panel-19351942-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Quilt (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076651/quilt-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license