Wall Anchor (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stove Urn (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Weather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Cast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1941) by Milton Grubstein
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Snow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubstein
Stone monster fantasy remix, editable design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stove Urn (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Cactus lovers poster template
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porreca
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
Living earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Gargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable design
Rush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Umbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
PNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.
Silver Porringer (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Pink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixel
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Evil monster assemble fantasy remix, editable design
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubstein
Monaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Head (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubstein
Evil monster assemble spooky halloween remix, editable design
George Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubstein
