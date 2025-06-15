Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage ornamentsgargoylepublic domain paperanimalbirdpersonartvintageWall Anchor (c. 1941) by Milton GrubsteinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2909 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseStove Urn (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084804/stove-urn-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseWeather Vane - Eagle (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078115/weather-vane-eagle-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseCast Iron Andiron (c. 1941) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087454/cast-iron-andiron-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1941) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087283/andiron-one-pair-c-1941-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSnow Catcher (c. 1938) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081713/snow-catcher-c-1938-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseStone monster fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663712/stone-monster-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078131/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552003/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseStove Urn (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084805/stove-urn-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseCactus lovers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516975/cactus-lovers-poster-templateView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein and Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082492/andiron-one-pair-c-1939-milton-grubstein-and-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCast Iron Eagle (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073456/cast-iron-eagle-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseLiving earth blog banner template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23238699/image-pencil-drawing-cartoon-paperView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085326/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseGargoyle & dark castle fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663591/gargoyle-dark-castle-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseRush Light Holder (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076813/rush-light-holder-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552021/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087057/umbrella-stand-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePennsylvania Fat Lamp (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089508/pennsylvania-fat-lamp-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, long-billed cockatoo bird illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254532/png-animal-birds-branchView licenseKettle (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086199/kettle-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511472/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver Porringer (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071318/silver-porringer-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552069/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075241/hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686662/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663837/evil-monster-assemble-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085866/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551959/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseHead (Top of Hitching Post) (c. 1937) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075179/head-top-hitching-post-c-1937-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster assemble spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663847/evil-monster-assemble-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseGeorge Washington Flat Iron Stand (c. 1936) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066124/george-washington-flat-iron-stand-c-1936-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license